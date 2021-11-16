PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 15

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to onetime Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a part of their investigation. The committee is demanding records and testimony from Jones and Stone, along with three other witnesses the committee...
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had no right to claim self-defense because they were the ones who provoked a confrontation with the 25-year-old Black man while he was running in their neighborhood, a prosecutor told jurors in her final closing arguments Tuesday.
WASHINGTON — At least 95 percent of federal workers will meet Monday's deadline to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine or to request an exemption, according to a senior administration official. Among the 3.5 million federal employees, 90 percent have had at least one shot as...
(CNN) — The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released a 45-page report detailing the findings of an impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell comes more than eight months after the legislature launched...
The Biden administration is taking the rare step of releasing oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to address rising gas prices ahead of the holiday season, the White House said in a statement Tuesday. As part of the move, the Department of Energy will make available...
In her small Wisconsin city, Virginia Sorenson was a local celebrity. The choreographer for the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies — grandmothers who don matching short skirts and wave their pompoms to songs like “We Are Family” at parades — Sorenson was known for her generosity and the pep she put into performances.
Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan is going to space next month. Strahan, who turned 50 on Sunday, will join Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, on the Dec. 9 mission aboard the New Shepard, a spacecraft named after her father and the first American in space.
