Inflation fears have been mounting. The UK annual rate hit 4.2% in October, the highest in a decade, and it’s a similar story in numerous other countries. This has been causing a lot of debate among central bankers about the best course of action. Some say this burst of inflation is transitory and will pass without any need for any intervention. Others worry that it is the start of a longer period of runaway prices, and argue that we should be raising interest rates and cutting back on “money printing” – also referred to as quantitative easing (QE), which most major economies including the UK have been doing in recent years.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO