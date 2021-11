Applications are now available for the FARO Community grants totaling $25,000 for community engagement projects in Reading. Barrio Alegría and the Wyomissing Foundation are partnering to provide FARO Community Grants to inspire community engagement and “shine a light” of opportunity on people and organizations working to create positive change in Reading. These grants will be focused on those who are often excluded from institutional philanthropy and who reflect the demographic composition and lived experiences of those being served. We are committed to working to share and shift power to the community through these grants.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO