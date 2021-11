4th Down: Are the Browns ready to go on an extended win streak?. Let’s begin with the big momentum win against the Bengals where the Browns won 41-16. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers the week prior and not scoring much, a lot of criticisms were being circulated and putting the blame on a variety of issues and players. But now that Beckham was released, it seems that new life has been blown back into Browns headquarters, the players and the coaches. With all signals pointing north, I suspect the team might be on the verge of a nice winning streak.

