Iowa State celebrating 50 years of Hilton Coliseum

By Natalie Paynter
 7 days ago

AMES, Iowa — The James H. Hilton Coliseum is celebrating its 50 year anniversary of Iowa State University athletics this year. It opened its doors on December 2, 1971 with a men’s basketball win against Arizona.

Senior Associate Athletics Director who is also an Iowa State alumnus, Nick Joos said that while college athletics have changed over the years, there is truly something special about Cyclone fans and athletes that has made the environment in Hilton Coliseum so unique.

Fans or student-athletes and coaches have done a tremendous job defending homecourt if you will. We look forward to celebrating many of the great moments in Hilton over the course of the season that started during the volleyball season and it will carry through the basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics season,” said Joos.

With various ways to celebrate the anniversary, there will be memorable videos posted to social media and on the videoboards throughout the season to honor athletes over the years.

And ISU is looking for ways to identify people who have held season basketball tickets for all 50 years and want to make an effort to recognize them near the end of the season.

Fans can share their memories or photos online at Cyclones.com or on social media using #Hilton50.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

