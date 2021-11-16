Nvidia's $40 billion takeover of chip designer Arm faces a UK national security probe
By Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
7 days ago
Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered a "phase 2" probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid for Arm on Tuesday. The probe — to be carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority — will investigate antitrust concerns and national security issues associated with the deal. Arm was spun...
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
The authority says the alleged collusion decreased the level of discounts available to consumers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. It has also ordered the tech giants to end the restrictions on resellers. The AGCM announced the sanction today, saying its probe identified a restrictive agreement...
Bryn Mawr Trust's Jeff Mills is recommending stocks involved in supply chains, cybersecurity and e-commerce because they have "staying power." He credits the groups' capacity to insulate investors from the tug-of-war between growth and cyclical stocks. Mills' first pick focuses on companies helping supply chains. "You're starting to hear a...
The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday, a Biden administration source said. The move is designed to tame soaring energy prices after the OPEC producer group and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from Washington and other consumer nations to pump more quickly.
Ripple is making "good progress" in its legal feud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said. Garlinghouse expects the case will likely reach a conclusion next year. The SEC alleges Ripple and its executives sold $1.3 billion worth of the cryptocurrency XRP in an unregistered securities...
Beijing's ongoing regulatory crackdown on technology could last up to 30 years, predicts GFM Asset Management's Tariq Dennison. Still, long-term investors are buying shares of Chinese tech firms like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com for their long-term prospects, he says. New regulations are "more likely to entrench these companies and...
Frustrated by the slow pace of antitrust investigations, Vestager late last year proposed the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which sets out a list of dos and don'ts for U.S. tech giants designated as online gatekeepers. A Parliamentary committee, drafting lawmakers' negotiating position on the issue, voted for a tougher line...
Technology companies doing business with China or U.S. adversaries need to reveal why, Palantir CEO Alex Karp told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. The comments from Karp come as more tech companies pull out of the country amid harsher internet censorship. Technology companies doing business with China or U.S. adversaries...
Istanbul-based Getir, which aims to ship groceries to people's doors in as little as 10 minutes, says it is buying Weezy to further expand into the U.K. Europe is home to a flourishing grocery delivery sector that's seen a flood of challengers emerge trying to take on supermarkets and convenience stores.
Tesla has hired David Misler, a former attorney for the SEC and DOJ, according to Misler's LinkedIn feed. Tesla has repeatedly clashed with the SEC over tweets by CEO Elon Musk, among other things. According to Tesla's most recent quarterly filing, the company regularly responds to requests for "information from...
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency based on a viral internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog which started as a joke in 2013, had a market capitalization as high as $88 billion in May this year. There is no hard limit on the total supply of dogecoins, which makes it different from...
"We're very happy as a private company," Stripe co-founder John Collison told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Fintech Abu Dhabi festival. Stripe launched in the United Arab Emirates in June and has plans to expand to other Gulf countries, Collison said. Collison said it was also "not implausible" that the...
