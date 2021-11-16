ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nvidia's $40 billion takeover of chip designer Arm faces a UK national security probe

By Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered a "phase 2" probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid for Arm on Tuesday. The probe — to be carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority — will investigate antitrust concerns and national security issues associated with the deal. Arm was spun...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
TechCrunch

Italy fines Amazon and Apple $230M over alleged reseller collusion

The authority says the alleged collusion decreased the level of discounts available to consumers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. It has also ordered the tech giants to end the restrictions on resellers. The AGCM announced the sanction today, saying its probe identified a restrictive agreement...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. expected to unveil emergency oil release in bid to fight high prices

The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday, a Biden administration source said. The move is designed to tame soaring energy prices after the OPEC producer group and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from Washington and other consumer nations to pump more quickly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Ripple seeing 'good progress' in SEC case over XRP, outcome expected next year

Ripple is making "good progress" in its legal feud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said. Garlinghouse expects the case will likely reach a conclusion next year. The SEC alleges Ripple and its executives sold $1.3 billion worth of the cryptocurrency XRP in an unregistered securities...
MARKETS
CNBC

EU's Vestager cheers as lawmakers vote for tougher tech laws

Frustrated by the slow pace of antitrust investigations, Vestager late last year proposed the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which sets out a list of dos and don'ts for U.S. tech giants designated as online gatekeepers. A Parliamentary committee, drafting lawmakers' negotiating position on the issue, voted for a tougher line...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Tesla hires SEC lawyer, former fed prosecutor as managing counsel

Tesla has hired David Misler, a former attorney for the SEC and DOJ, according to Misler's LinkedIn feed. Tesla has repeatedly clashed with the SEC over tweets by CEO Elon Musk, among other things. According to Tesla's most recent quarterly filing, the company regularly responds to requests for "information from...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dogecoin is not good for the crypto market, Ripple CEO says

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency based on a viral internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog which started as a joke in 2013, had a market capitalization as high as $88 billion in May this year. There is no hard limit on the total supply of dogecoins, which makes it different from...
BUSINESS

