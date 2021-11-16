ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Financial Advisors Struggle With Putting Their Clients Into Cryptocurrencies

By Annie Nova, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial advisors are divided on if it's too soon or risky to put their clients' money in the digital assets. Around five years ago, financial advisor Michael Bisaro started getting questions from some of his clients about bitcoin. "It was a murmur in the background," said Bisaro, president of...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crypto Start-Up MoonPay Hits $3.4 Billion Valuation as Bitcoin Fever Reaches New Heights

Fintech firm MoonPay said Monday it has raised $550 million in its first-ever financing round. The investment, led by Tiger Global and Coatue, values the company at $3.4 billion. MoonPay lets users buy cryptocurrencies using conventional payment methods like credit cards. Cryptocurrency start-ups have raised record funding this year. It's...
MARKETS
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Choosing a financial advisor

MISSOULA, Mont. — This week we’re providing some helpful financial tips about choosing a financial advisor. It’s never too early to start planning for your future and to be aware of your financial options and it’s always helpful when you have someone you can lean on to help manage your money and assist in reaching your financial goals.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Stocks And Bonds#Cryptocurrency#Financial Services#Straightline Group#Cnbc
US News and World Report

7 Tips for Advisors Handling Client Onboarding

One of the most difficult parts of being a financial advisor is landing new clients, so it's understandable that many advisors sink significant time into marketing and lead generation. However, winning over a prospective client is only the first step in starting a new client relationship, and savvy advisors are already thinking ahead to how they can build on that confidence established in prospective client meetings.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
aithority.com

Eaglebrook Advisors Launches Eaglebrook IQ, Crypto Educational Platform for Financial Advisors

Eaglebrook IQ brings training and education on the digital asset market to financial advisors. Eaglebrook Advisors the largest separately managed account (“SMA”) platform in the crypto market, announced today that it has launched Eaglebrook IQ, the crypto educational platform for financial advisors, providing training and education on the emerging digital asset market. Eaglebrook currently works with over 500 financial advisors who are actively allocating to Eaglebrook’s Crypto SMAs. Eaglebrook IQ is available for free to over 2,000 financial advisors across the United States as part of Eaglebrook’s network.
MARKETS
Financial-Planning.com

How financial advisors can be allies for workplace and wealth equity

Engage in uncomfortable reflections and conversations. Make mistakes so you can learn from them. And, above all, treat team members, clients or prospects with respect. These are three of the many ways that financial advisors can act as allies or even accomplices or co-conspirators in the fight to close the racial wealth gap and promote workplace equity for women, Black Americans, Latinos and other minorities, according to panels at this week’s CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Diversity Summit. For starters, calling yourself an “ally” doesn’t make it so, said Elissa Sangster, the CEO of the Forté Foundation, a nonprofit consortium of companies and college programs advancing women in business careers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
whatsupmag.com

Prostatis Financial Advisors Group

Our approach at Prostatis Financial Advisors Group is simple: We provide accountable retirement, tax and estate planning, which we pair with clear and constant personal contact with each of our clients. Our team believes in diversification, along with developing sensible, conservative long-term asset allocation strategies. We work side-by-side with clients...
HANOVER, MD
Biz Times

Wipfli Financial Advisors to acquire Georgia wealth management firm

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC, a wealth management firm that is an affiliate of Wauwtosa-based accounting firm Wipfli LLC, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Alpharetta, Georgia-based Redwood Wealth Management LLC. The transaction…. Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

When Clients Hit A Career Crossroads, Advisors Offer Wise Counsel

Many advisors fight off commoditization by seeking to differentiate themselves from other financial planners. The trick is finding a way to add value that stands out from the crowd. Providing career advice, especially to young entrepreneurs and executives, enables advisors to deepen their client relationships. The ability to offer wise...
ECONOMY
KOLO TV Reno

Financial Advisors recommend saving early for retirement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heading into retirement is a big move that requires careful planning. When making this transition, having a pre-retirement plan is critical to building a foundation for financial success in your golden years. As the year is coming to an end, now is the ideal time to...
RENO, NV
SmartAsset

How to Build a Financial Advisor Website

Having a website for your advisory business matters for remaining visible in a competitive landscape. The best financial advisor websites are the ones that are designed to convert and turn casual visitors into loyal clients. “Having a website as a financial … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Financial Advisor Website appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
cryptopotato.com

Cryptocurrency Risks for the Financial Sector are Getting Closer: Bank Of England

The Bank of England is no more optimistic about the crypto industry than it was last month – but has a less volatile CBDC in the works. Jon Cunliffe – Deputy Governor at the Bank of England – recently asserted that the risks cryptocurrencies pose to the financial sector are drawing closer. He urged regulators to take action before such an economic threat can manifest in traditional markets.
MARKETS
Financial-Planning.com

Behavioral finance can help advisors guide clients to better decisions, experts say

While a seasoned financial planner may have balked at the risks tied to buying meme stocks or joke-born cryptocurrencies this year, investors could easily get caught up in the thrill of big returns and the excitement of getting one over on well-established hedge funds. Emotion, especially ones that heighten the...
BUSINESS
The Press

Pure Financial Advisors Acquires Seattle-area RIA, Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure Financial") and Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC ("Kaufman Kampe") today announced an agreement under which Pure Financial will acquire the Seattle-area RIA. As part of this transaction, Lori Kaufman, CFP®, and Valerie Kampe, CFA®, will join Pure Financial, where they will continue serving their existing clients while also assisting in the expansion of the combined business' presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest region. The acquisition is the first for Pure Financial, which recently received an investment from private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and is also backed by Emigrant Partners.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy