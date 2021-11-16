ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Financial advisors struggle with putting their clients into cryptocurrencies

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial advisors are divided on if it's too soon or risky to put their clients' money in the digital assets. Around five years ago, financial advisor Michael Bisaro started getting questions from some of his clients about bitcoin. "It was a murmur in the background," said Bisaro, president of...

www.cnbc.com

The Motley Fool

1 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrency That's Exploding Higher Today

Today, metaverse-related cryptocurrency The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) has taken off, up nearly 14% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. This move is a continuation of a multiweek long trade that has seen it appreciate nearly 500% over the past month alone. The Sandbox has continued to accelerate higher throughout the day. This...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies post inflows in latest week, led by bitcoin -CoinShares

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cyrptocurrency products and funds posted inflows in the latest week, with investors undeterred by the latest price corrections, weekly data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Institutional investors poured in $154 million in the crypto sector in the week ended Nov. 19,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

One-Third Of Hedge Fund Managers To Invest In Crypto, EY Reveals

Nearly one in three hedge fund managers plans to invest in cryptocurrencies as the traditional finance space is increasingly fusing with cutting-edge financial technology. What Happened: A recent study conducted by "big four" auditing firm Ernst & Young revealed that 31% of hedge fund managers — 24% of alternative investors and 13% of private equity managers — plan to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolios within the next two years, according to a Monday Decrypt report. The study polled 264 alternative institutional investors that jointly manage nearly $5 trillion.
MARKETS
CNBC

Ripple seeing 'good progress' in SEC case over XRP, outcome expected next year

Ripple is making "good progress" in its legal feud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said. Garlinghouse expects the case will likely reach a conclusion next year. The SEC alleges Ripple and its executives sold $1.3 billion worth of the cryptocurrency XRP in an unregistered securities...
MARKETS
CNBC

Dogecoin is not good for the crypto market, Ripple CEO says

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency based on a viral internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog which started as a joke in 2013, had a market capitalization as high as $88 billion in May this year. There is no hard limit on the total supply of dogecoins, which makes it different from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian regulator says crypto investors 'on their own' for now

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate watchdog said on Monday it was working with lawmakers to develop rules for digital currencies but warned many crypto assets remained unregulated for now, leaving investors in such products "on their own". In his first public comments since the country's largest bank unveiled...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Struggling UK Financial Watchdog Offers £500k to Gain Crypto Expertise

The FCA is prepared to spend £500,000 on cryptocurrency consultants even as it pushes ahead with staff wage cuts. The beleaguered authority is struggling to keep up with Brexit, the pandemic, and a rapidly evolving financial landscape. The body is also under investigation by the Financial Regulators Complaints’ Commissioner. promo.
MARKETS
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Choosing a financial advisor

MISSOULA, Mont. — This week we’re providing some helpful financial tips about choosing a financial advisor. It’s never too early to start planning for your future and to be aware of your financial options and it’s always helpful when you have someone you can lean on to help manage your money and assist in reaching your financial goals.
MISSOULA, MT
Benzinga

Is Using Cryptocurrency for Large Real Estate Purchases Becoming a Reality in Latin America?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Cryptocurrency adoption as legal tender is an evolving discussion and, in some cases, a big decision for some countries. El Salvador recently became the first in Central America to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as its national tender. But several other Latin American countries are ramping up their volumes of exchange, including Argentina, Venezuela and Colombia.
REAL ESTATE

