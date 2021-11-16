ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Scoop and score vs. Ravens

Howard had five solo tackles and one forced fumble, which he recovered and returned for a touchdown,...

The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, still dealing with illness, now questionable vs. Bears; Trace McSorley activated

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday, as he deals with an illness that sidelined him for two days of practice. Jackson, who was a full participant in practice Friday after a two-day absence unrelated to the coronavirus, was not listed with an injury designation in Friday’s injury report. But he was added ...
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s injury status gets critical update for Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens have been anxiously waiting for any update on Lamar Jackson’s status leading up to the Ravens’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson did not suit up for the Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, in which the 7-3 Ravens secured the win, 16-13. Jackson was sidelined due to an illness. As Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports:
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Ravens

Just a few days ago, the Miami Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa would not start after he suffered a fracture to his middle finger on his throwing hand. Earlier this week, the Dolphins listed Tagovailoa as questionable for tonight’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tua couldn’t heal in time for tonight game.
Yardbarker

Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett to start vs. Ravens; Tua Tagovailoa to be QB2

It was said on Tuesday that Miami Dolphins first-choice quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was day-to-day ahead of Thursday's prime-time game against the Baltimore Ravens as he worked to recover from the fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand that kept him out of last Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
New York Post

‘Unacceptable’ penalty by John Franklin-Myers proved costly for Jets

John Franklin-Myers raced into the backfield as Tua Tagovailoa released his throw, creating necessary pressure and disruption, but an extra shove after the play negated everything. Jets players had started celebrating after Bryce Hall’s pass breakup on third-and-4 halted a Miami drive that reached the 5-yard line, but Franklin-Myers’ roughing-the-passer...
The Phinsider

Ravens vs Dolphins 2021 Thursday Night Football opening odds

For the first time since September 13, it is a Victory Monday in South Florida. It’s a day to be able to breathe a little and feel that seven-game losing-streak monkey climb off all our backs. The Miami Dolphins have finally won their second game of the 2021 season and it feels good to finally have a win again.
CBS Sports

Dolphins vs. Ravens score: Miami's defense torments Lamar Jackson to earn second win in a row

The Miami Dolphins have now won two straight and have moved to 3-7 on the season after pulling off the upset against the Baltimore Ravens at home 22-10. This "Thursday Night Football" matchup to open up Week 10 was slow to get going as both clubs went into the locker room at halftime without reaching the end zone. However, Miami was able to cling to a field goal lead at the break thanks to the defense giving Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense fits while also cashing in on a 52-yard reception from Isaiah Ford to set up a field goal.
baltimoreravens.com

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

After a four-game homestand, the Baltimore Ravens are back on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 10. Baltimore enters atop the AFC North (6-2) while the Dolphins enter at the bottom of the AFC East (2-7). Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
chatsports.com

Ravens vs. Dolphins: Bold predictions

The Ravens hit the road to Miami to face the Dolphins following a comeback win against the Vikings in Week 9. Several key players have a chance to return for Baltimore on Thursday night, including tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release first injury report for Week 10 matchup vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are on a short week in Week 10 as they travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football”. Baltimore has experienced plenty of injuries this season. The team’s latest player to find himself done for the year is safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a torn bicep as well as a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury woes, the Ravens have held a “next man up” mindset and hold a 6-2 record to lead the AFC North.
