Clippers' Jay Scrubb: Scores team-high 19 points

In case you haven't checked the NBA standings yet this season, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are seemingly back to their winning ways. Through the first 10 games of the season, the Dubs are 9-1 with a 13.7 point differential, both tops in the Association. Curry looks like he is in peak form as well, averaging 27.6 PPG, including a 50-point performance on Monday vs. the Hawks. Sure, we're not even a quarter of the way through the 2021-22 regular season, but with the Lakers and Clippers both dealing with injuries to their star players, don't be surprised to see the Warriors reign supreme in the state of California once again.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO