Clippers' Jay Scrubb: Scores team-high 19 points

Bledsoe totaled 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots over 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-109 victory against Miami. The veteran guard entered Thursday's contest averaging only 8.8 points on 33.7 percent shooting from the field, so his strong shooting and scoring Thursday was a major boost for Los Angeles. Bledsoe finished one point shy of his season high in scoring, which he achieved against Golden State in the Clippers' opening game of the campaign. As a nice bonus, Bledsoe also swatted three shots in the win, falling one short of his career high in that category.
Comments / 0