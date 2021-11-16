ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nike postpones release of latest Travis Scott shoe following Astroworld tragedy

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike is delaying the release of its newest Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy, the company said in a statement Monday. "Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 8

Freddie Dean
7d ago

Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, they should not release these shoes

Reply
5
jody
7d ago

Didn’t this guy get arrested twice before for encouraging fans to rush the stage?

Reply
4
