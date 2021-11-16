ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler Township fire deemed arson, police seeking suspect

By Zachary Smith, Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

Investigation continues into Bear Creek Township plane crash

According to a release from state police, an arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old David Carls. He is being charged with robbery, theft, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Police describe Carls as 5’4 and has brown/blonde balding hair.

Carls is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with Zoological Society license plate PZA-787B. The license plate has a picture of a tiger on it. State police say Carls acquired the Jeep during an armed carjacking in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Carls may be in the Hazleton area or possibly in the area of Frackville, Schuylkill County. They advise the public not to approach Carls. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

The fire started around 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Trapper Springs Lane in the area of Beech Mountain Lakes.

There has been no word of injuries at this time in relation to the fire.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

