Paul Simon Talks the End of His Recording Career in ‘Audio Biography’ With Malcolm Gladwell

By Andy Greene
 7 days ago
Paul Simon has yet to write a proper autobiography but has cooperated with Malcolm Gladwell and New York Times writer Bruce Headlam for the upcoming “audio biography” Miracle and Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon .

It’s a nine-part series that touches on every era of Simon’s life and career, and features classic tunes like “The Boxer” and “Graceland” along with his in-progress new song “Seven Psalms.” It’s available right now .

In this exclusive excerpt, Simon talks about his decision to end his recording career. “After I finished the [2016] album Stranger to Stranger , it was like, literally a click that said, ‘I’m done. I think I’m done,'” he says. “I said, ‘I don’t think that I can do this any better than I’m doing it right now.’ I think I can do it just as well, but it takes me three years typically to make these kinds of albums. And since I don’t think I can make an album any better than I’m making it now, I think I’d rather spend my three years traveling.”

“I think the only logical thing that I can think of to make a future work better is to shut down the process of how I make things now,” he continues, “which is a process that has been evolving since I’m 12. I would have thought that it would have been something that would have been upsetting. Whoa, you’re done. There’s something scary about that. But I didn’t feel upset at all. I felt fine — you know fine.”

Miracle and Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon was recorded in nine sessions at locations, including Simon’s backyard and the mountains of Hawaii. Simon, Gladwell, and Headlam are the main voices, but there are also appearances by Sting, Herbie Hancock, Renee Fleming, Rosanne Cash, Aaron Lindsey, and Jeff Tweedy.

“I was a fan of Malcolm Gladwell’s work before we met,” Paul Simon said in a statement, “and I looked forward to and immensely enjoyed our talks. He has a way of coming at subjects from a slightly different angle that leads to unanticipated and lively conversations.”

ourtownny.com

Malcolm Gladwell on Why Paul Simon is a Consummate Upper West Sider

On November 16 the podcast platform Audible releases “Miracle and Wonder,” a new audiobook from the “big idea” writer Malcolm Gladwell, (“The Tipping Point”), comprised of over thirty hours of interviews with singer/songwriter Paul Simon, along with fellow writer Bruce Headlam. Simon, who turned 80 last month, has a career...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

"Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon" audiobook experience from Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam, and Pushkin

Paul Simon’s life and career gets the Malcolm Gladwell treatment in the new audio presentation: "Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon." The book is an audio biography of one of the greatest songwriters in music history. Malcolm Gladwell and longtime New York Times journalist Bruce Headlam, were granted unparalleled access to Paul for the project.
KOOL 101.7

Paul Simon Felt ‘Fine’ About Ending His Album Career

Paul Simon said his decision to stop making new albums came with “literally a click” in 2016, and he felt “fine” about the move. The beloved singer-songwriter retired after completing that year’s LP, Stranger to Stranger, although he later released In the Blue Light, a collection of reworked archive tracks. In 2018 he completed a farewell tour with a hometown show in New York, although he’s made sporadic live appearances since then. A new song, “Seven Psalms,” is featured in his just-released audiobook Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon.
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
Rolling Stone

Trump Boasts He ‘Saved Kenosha,’ Praises Rittenhouse as ‘Brave’ in Fox News Interview

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Friday night to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. Rittenhouse, who Trump hailed as “brave,” was tried and acquitted of homicide by an overwhelmingly white jury for shooting three people who were attending a racial justice protest, killing two and injuring the other. Trump’s interview comes days before Rittenhouse is to make his post-trial debut on the network in a Tucker Carlson interview airing Monday. Trump praised the jury’s not guilty verdicts and said he believed that the prosecutors engaged in misconduct, somehow, by prosecuting Rittenhouse: “I think that it was...
