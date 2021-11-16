COVID-19 live updates: Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its pill

A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in the Bay Area and across California as well as the country due in part to the emergence of the highly-contagious delta variant .

The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)

Nov. 16, 2021

Pfizer has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill. The deal will provide equitable access to more than half the world's population living in 95 countries. The oral treatment is shown to reduce the risk of COVID-related hospitalizations and death by 89%. This agreement is similar to an agreement made by Merck last month.

Nov. 15, 2021

A dozen inmates at the Santa Cruz County Main Jail tested positive for COVID-19 last week in what authorities say is the most significant outbreak at the lockup since the start of the pandemic. The cases came to light on Nov. 12 during routine testing using rapid tests, according to a release on Monday from Sheriff Jim Hart. The prisoners who tested positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, and have been quarantined. Another 35-40 inmates who were exposed have been quarantined as well, the sheriff said.

Israel's Ministry of Health announced that children ages 5 to 11 would be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19. The decision follows an advisory panel's approval last week of the low-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Nov. 12, 2021

The Department of Health Services will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children this afternoon in Sonoma County. A clinic at Healdsburg Fitch Mountain Elementary School starts at 3. Roseland Elementary in Santa Rosa will hold its clinic at 3:30. And Dunbar Elementary in Glen Ellen will open its doors starting at 4.

Nov. 11, 2021

Sonoma County is expanding its county health order to include flu vaccinations. Workers at certain health care and congregate facilities will need to get their COVID and flu shots. County officials say flu shots are especially important this year to prevent hospitals from being overrun by both influenza and COVID-19 patients -- or the so-called "twindemic."

Nov. 10, 2021

California is reversing course in the battle against COVID-19 with cases climbing once again. The state is up to 6,000 new cases per day and hospitalizations have jumped 4% in just two weeks. That's put the state back in the red category for high transmission. And experts say the next few months are critical because of the holidays for whether we'll see another winter surge.

Nov. 9, 2021

The cruise ship that captured international attention during the earliest days of the pandemic returned to San Francisco. The Grand Princess was back in the city yesterday, for the first time since the cruise industry restarted sailings. One of the earliest major COVID outbreaks happened aboard this ship in March 2020. The ship was held off our coast for days as authorities scrambled to come up with a quarantine plan for the thousands of passengers on board.

Nov. 8, 2021

Viva Calle has returned to San Jose as part of a citywide program to get people outside to enjoy parks and outdoor spaces following COVID-19 closures. Several miles of San Jose streets were closed to cars yesterday.

Nov. 5, 2021

County clinics set up for this weekend in the Bay Area are filling up fast for kids 5 to 11-years-old. San Mateo County even created a kid friendly vaccine site at the Event Center to make the experience a little more enjoyable.

Nov. 4, 2021

San Mateo County wants to help children feel at ease when they receive their COVID vaccines. The county is opening its first pediatric vaccine clinic at the San Mateo County Event Center. Kids ages 5 to 11 will be greeted by superheroes on a red carpet. There will be TV's and life-size games of Chess and Connect Four. The clinic is open this Saturday then Wednesday through Saturday of next week. Appointments are required.

Nov. 3, 2021

The CDC is reminding parents to not give kids a pain reliever before the vaccination to try to mitigate side effects. The CDC says pain relievers prior to a shot are not recommended because it's not known how it might affect the vaccine. Instead, the agency urges parents to talk to their doctor about a non-aspirin pain reliever after the shot if needed.

Nov. 2, 2021

Alameda and San Mateo Counties have regressed from a "moderate" level of spread to a "substantial" one. San Mateo was in the yellow, or moderate tier for about two weeks. On Monday, the county reported a seven-day case rate of 53 per 100,000 residents, which now puts it into the orange tier that specifies substantial spread. Alameda County was in the yellow for about a week, but its case rate has now climbed to 51 cases per 100,000. Neither county meets local metrics for the removal of indoor masks because vaccination rates are below the required 80% mark.