Netflix France Boards Freediving Movie From Director David M. Rosenthal

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bbpfg_0cyCW2dI00

EXCLUSIVE: David M. Rosenthal ( A Single Shot, Janie Jones ) is directing an untitled thriller about freediving, which has been boarded by Netflix France .

Starring in the pic are Camille Rowe ( Rock’n Roll ) and Sofiane Zermani ( Close Enemies ), with César Domboy ( Outlander ) and Zacharie Chasseriaud ( Hippocrate ) in supporting roles.

The film follows Roxana Aubrey, a young university student with a troubled past and a passion for the sea, who decides to drop her studies and escape her life in Paris for a freediving course in the south of France. She is quickly pulled into a life that reaches new depths brought by the weight of an ocean’s descent.

The pic is shooting now and will film in the south of France, the Cote D’Azure, as well as Guadeloupe and Brussels. Thomas Hardmeier is lensing, Stéphane Roche is editor, Atli Orvärsson is composer and Jean Philippe Moreaux is production designer. Simon Christidis is underwater DP.

Nolita Cinema is the production company and the producers are Melanie Laurent, Romain Rousseau, and Maxime Delauney. Netflix will release in fall 2022.

Deadline

‘Diamond In The Rough’: Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson, David Koechner, Rizwan Manji & More Board Second Feature From Creator+

Samantha Boscarino (Good Luck Charlie), Griffin Johnson (Ridiculousness), David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) and Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek) have signed on to star in Diamond in the Rough, the second feature financed and produced by Creator+, which will enter production in Los Angeles this week. They’ll be joined in the ensemble by Caitlin Carver (Dear White People), Natasha Behnam (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Essence Stiggers (the upcoming Bosch spinoff), Kirstin Leigh (Hawaii Five-0), Carolyn Hennesy (True Blood), Wayne Wilderson (The Mick), Andy Cohen (Ray Donovan), Pat Finn (The Middle) and Carlos Lacamara (The Garcias). The film directed by Jeannette Godoy...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nabil Ayouch’s Personal Connection Formed The Center Of ‘Casablanca Beats’ – Contenders International

Director Nabil Ayouch spoke of the real story behind Morocco’s Oscar submission Casablanca Beats, a musical drama about a teacher at a cultural center in the Moroccan city. “It is personal and autobiographical in a way,” he said during Kino Lorber’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. “I grew up in a suburb of Paris that was quite violent and very close to the one that we see in the film in Casablanca. And when I was young, I knew how to love myself and connect with myself through arts and culture: specifically a cultural center. And later on,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Former Netflix Original Series Director Carolyn Newman And ‘Transplant’ Exec Virginia Rankin Join John Morayniss’ Blink Studios

Former Netflix Director of Original Series Carolyn Newman has joined John Morayniss’ fledgling Canadian production venture Blink Studios, with Transplant exec Virginia Rankin also signed as In-House Exec. Newman starts next week as EVP, Global Scripted, joining from Will Packer Media where she has spent the past year heading up scripted TV and production, selling five shows in development to both streamers and broadcasters. She is a former Netflix Director of Original Series, where she developed 17 original titles such as Clickbait, The Serpent and Echoes. Based in LA and reporting to Morayniss, Newman will focus on development of scripted content, working closely with Toronto-based Rankin,...
TV SERIES
