Netflix France Boards Freediving Movie From Director David M. Rosenthal

EXCLUSIVE: David M. Rosenthal ( A Single Shot, Janie Jones ) is directing an untitled thriller about freediving, which has been boarded by Netflix France .

Starring in the pic are Camille Rowe ( Rock’n Roll ) and Sofiane Zermani ( Close Enemies ), with César Domboy ( Outlander ) and Zacharie Chasseriaud ( Hippocrate ) in supporting roles.

The film follows Roxana Aubrey, a young university student with a troubled past and a passion for the sea, who decides to drop her studies and escape her life in Paris for a freediving course in the south of France. She is quickly pulled into a life that reaches new depths brought by the weight of an ocean’s descent.

The pic is shooting now and will film in the south of France, the Cote D’Azure, as well as Guadeloupe and Brussels. Thomas Hardmeier is lensing, Stéphane Roche is editor, Atli Orvärsson is composer and Jean Philippe Moreaux is production designer. Simon Christidis is underwater DP.

Nolita Cinema is the production company and the producers are Melanie Laurent, Romain Rousseau, and Maxime Delauney. Netflix will release in fall 2022.