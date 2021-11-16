ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Evan Mobley Sprains Right Elbow, MRI Set For Tuesday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Cavaliers rookie sensation Evan Mobley was forced out of Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics due to a sprained right elbow. Mobley will...

At this point of the NBA season, most rookies have officially passed the 10-game threshold, giving us somewhat decent idea of what these players are going to look like. In the early going, some of the top picks (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs) are still trying to find their shots, while others (Scottie Barnes and Chris Duarte) are having no issue finding the bottom of the net. We've also seen great defensive effort from so many of these young players, including Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Davion Mitchell.
The Cavaliers are off to a 9-6 start this season. A pleasant surprise given the fact that many had them finishing towards the bottom of the league. A lot of their success has to do with the young duo of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. “They’re dynamic together,” Cavaliers head...
Evan Mobley has been one of the best rookies in the NBA this season, and he's been a huge reason for the Cavaliers having a 9-5 record which is good for the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. He is currently averaging 15.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 1.5 BPG. Mobley's defensive ability as a young big man has been lauded by many analysts, and it's abundantly obvious that he may become a really special player. He is currently the Rookie of the Year frontrunner.
There seems to be less misery in the air, this season. This is the kind of thing you can just say, since there are no metrics for it, but most of us probably agree that last year was shot through with drudgery and depression, players and coaches who weren’t fully engaged or remotely happy in their work. Everybody was wearily traversing the slate of games, like railway workers carving tunnels through mountainsides, heavy with dread and unsure when next they might see open country. The world is not post-pandemic—that would take collective action we can’t muster; leaders are stubbornly wedded to commerce and people are stubborn by themselves—but it is a little more pleasant to live in than it was some eight or nine months ago. There is space once again for optimism, in the NBA and everywhere else.
Tonight the Detroit Pistons and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will face the Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green. Of course, in the early going of the season many people think it’s the player selected third that will end up being the best of the bunch.
Evan Mobley is the fastest player in Cavaliers history to reach 200 points and 100 rebounds, doing so in just 14 games. ANALYSIS: The third pick in the draft dazzled again last night, scoring 19 points, pulling down 9 rebounds, and blocking three shots in Cleveland's comeback agains the Celtics.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For nearly 30 minutes following Wednesday’s shootaround, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley worked on post-ups. Left elbow. Left block. Right elbow. Right block. Fadeaways. Jump-hooks. Drop-steps. Pivots. Left shoulder. Right shoulder. Hours later, that extra work showed. Despite a foul-plagued start that caused Mobley to play just...
The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. Evan Mobley’s incredibly advanced defense has gotten plenty of attention in the early part of this season, including a detailed breakdown from Ben Ladner in last week’s installment of The Long Two. The rookie is averaging 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals per game so far this season, impressive numbers that still undersell his impact as a rim protector and disruptive force in the middle of the floor.
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has had an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season. He seems to be an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. In the Cavs’ 91-89 win against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Mobley etched his name in the franchise’s record books by becoming the fastest player in team history to reach 200 points and 100 rebounds.
The Cleveland Cavaliers got some unfortunate news Tuesday as it was announced Center Evan Mobley will miss two to four weeks with an elbow sprain. NBA Senior editor for The Athletic, Shams Charania, reported. Evan Mobley was having a solid rookie season for the Cavaliers. He was averaging just under...
