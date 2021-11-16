ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeneNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) _ GeneNews Ltd. (SZLSF) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2...

www.nhregister.com

New Haven Register

Construction Partners: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) _ Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Cisco, Dow Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 255 points (0.7%) higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares have climbed $1.72 (3.2%) while those of Dow Inc. have risen $1.60 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 22-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chevron (CVX) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
