GeneNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) _ Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Monday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Adobe, Anheuser-Busch, Baker Hughes, Chevron, Eli Lilly, Halliburton, Home Depot, Intuit, Microsoft, Robinhood Markets, Shopify, Sirius XM, Southwest Airlines and Walmart.
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included AbbVie, Altice USA, Amazon.com, Comcast, General Electric, Kimco Realty, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Salesforce.com, StoneCo, Western Digital, Yamana Gold and Zoom Video Communications.
Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 255 points (0.7%) higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares have climbed $1.72 (3.2%) while those of Dow Inc. have risen $1.60 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 22-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chevron (CVX) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest change, shedding 5.81% to $40.43. Litecoin (LTCUSD) dropped 4.56% to $216.70, and Cardano (ADAUSD) fell 3.47% to $1.81.
