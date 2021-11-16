Injuries reported after a traffic accident on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 (Longview, TX) Nationwide Report

A crash on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 led to injuries.

As per the initial information, the motor vehicle accident took place on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview. All north and southbound traffic of Gilmer Road and eastbound traffic on W. Loop 281 was rerouted following the wreck.

November 16, 2021