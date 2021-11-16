ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases at Henrico Schools

By Anna Bryson
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfFIR_0cyCV3YE00
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts hosted a pediatric vaccination event at Fairfield Middle School on Saturday and more than 150 children under 11 years old received a dose of the vaccine. (Henrico Citizen/ Anna Bryson)

The Henrico County Public Schools division reported 55 new cases in its schools and offices last week — a slight uptick from the previous week’s 44 reported cases.

The largest increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was in elementary schools, where 36 positive cases were reported. There most cases were reported at Pinchbeck Elementary with eight cases. In elementary schools, there were 192 exposures in the week — 39 at Colonial Trail, 31 at Glen Allen and 27 at Highland Springs.

In HCPS middle schools, nine positive cases and 101 close contacts were reported. The highest number of exposures, 64, was reported at Fairfield Middle School.

There were also nine cases reported in the county’s high schools, along with 59 exposures — 51 of those close contacts occurred at Glen Allen High.

One positive case and four close contacts were reported at the school division’s Central Office.

Since Sept. 1, HCPS has reported 1,094 cases among students and staff — 572 in elementary schools, 227 in middle schools, 275 in high schools and 20 in various annexes. There are about 48,000 in-person students and about 7,000 staff members in HCPS, according to the most recent estimates provided by the school district.

Pediatric vaccinations

The student absenteeism rate over the past two weeks has been twice as high as the 2018-2019 baseline, according to HCPS Chief of Staff Beth Teigen. Research shows that chronic absence — missing 10% or more of school days for any reason — can result in students having difficulty learning to read by the third grade and not graduating from high school.

But the number of young students required to stay home from school and quarantine should soon decrease because children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those who are fully vaccinated generally do not need to quarantine if exposed to the virus.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts hosted a pediatric vaccination event at Fairfield Middle School on Saturday and more than 150 children under 11 years old received a dose of the vaccine.

Since pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year-olds became available locally Nov. 4, more than 3,300 Henrico children under 11 have received one dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health vaccine dashboard.

The next special pediatric clinics will take place Nov. 20 at Elko Middle School, 5901 Elko Road, Sandston, and George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street, Richmond, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments for these and other clinics can be found at vax.rchd.com or by calling 804-205-3501.

* * *

Anna Bryson is the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and a Report for America corps member. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Enrollment in Henrico’s public schools continues to slump

Enrollment in Henrico Schools took a nosedive last year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused monumental disruptions to education. In September, schools fully reopened and welcomed students back — most of whom hadn’t been inside of a school building in more than 500 days. School officials projected enrollment to bounce back and surpass the pre-pandemic enrollment of fall 2019.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Nov. 22, 2021

Henrico Schools’ enrollment numbers drop; Henrico woman finding new ways to give back to the community; recapping high school football playoff results; a Rotary Club recognizes public safety officials. Thank you for reading!. If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Henrico County, VA
Health
Henrico County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Highland Springs, VA
City
Glen Allen, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico names Minor new finance director

Henrico County has appointed Sheila S. Minor director of its finance department, effective Dec. 17. She will replace Meghan Coates, who left for a job with the University of Richmond. Minor comes to Henrico from the city of Colonial Heights, where she has served as finance director since June 2017.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

A mission of HOPE

Ollie Harvey started giving back to the community 30 years ago, when she was a single mother living in Richmond’s Fairfield Court public housing. Her desire to help others later blossomed into the nonprofit HOPE organization. HOPE stands for Help Our People Eat. The organization operates a food bank, job-search...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#Absenteeism#Elementary Schools#Henrico Schools#Pinchbeck Elementary#Hcps#Fairfield Middle School#Central Office#Pfizer#Henrico Health Districts
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen student thriving in Radford University program

If there are words that exemplify second-year Radford University Carilion Doctor of Physical Therapy student Natalie Weber, they are empathic, compassionate and caring. From the patients she works with to her classmates, Weber (of Glen Allen) continually works to find ways to support others and improve their lives. “I enjoy...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Nov. 16, 2021

The American Institute of Architects in Virginia celebrated the winners of the organization’s Design and Honors Awards Nov. 5 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at a hybrid event called Visions for Architecture. During the event, attorney Sean Golden of Glen Allen was awarded honorary membership – an award that recognizes “distinguished and exemplary service, over a sustained period of time, to architecture and the built environment by a non-architect.” Golden, an in-house counsel at AECOM, has served Virginia’s architects in both a professional and volunteer capacity for more than a decade and is a member of AIA Richmond’s Community & Government Affairs Committee. He has offered numerous presentations on best practices for contract negotiations and other risk reduction topics. As an attorney, Golden has provided many firms with legal assistance, resulting in judgements that have benefited the architecture profession as a whole.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Henrico Citizen

Children 5 to 11, booster shot recipients now may walk up to RHHD vaccination events

Children ages 5 to 11 no longer need to have appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts events. RHHD officials announced Tuesday that effective immediately, all of the agency’s events will offer walk-up opportunities for children – and also for anyone who needs a booster shot. All other groups already were able to walk up and be vaccinated.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Nov. 15, 2021

Draper Aden Associates, an engineering firm located in Henrico County, recently announced that Bill Randall, PE joined the firm as a project manager. Randall has more than 30 years of professional experience in water and wastewater, including water and wastewater system design, analysis, planning, development, and plant operation. While emphasizing wastewater treatment plant process and design, his experience includes plant operation and troubleshooting, permitting and regulatory negotiation, development of planning and engineering reports, and design specification preparation. Prior to joining Draper Aden, Randall served as assistant manager of Wastewater Plants for Chesterfield County. In that role, he oversaw operations for the county’s two Biological Nutrient Removal facilities. Randall also is a licensed Class 1 Wastewater Operator. He earned a master of science degree in Environmental Engineering and a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia Congressional candidates are in limbo waiting on redistricting

Congressional campaigns are kicking off across Virginia with candidates not knowing exactly where they might be running when the districts are finalized. The redistricting process that should have been completed earlier this year has yet to take place, and it is unclear how long that process now will take, with the Supreme Court of Virginia currently examining special master map drawing nominees.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

More ramp closures planned at Airport Drive/I-64

The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement ramp closures Nov. 14-19 on I-64 and Airport Drive in Eastern Henrico for paving as part of the I-64/Airport Drive bridge replacement and interchange improvements project in Henrico County. Various ramps will be closed intermittently in the area during overnight hours from Sunday through Friday morning.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy