AmerisourceBergen Begins to Support Minority-Owned & Diverse-Led Financial Institutions

YARDLEY, PA — Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN) reported financial results this week for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provided operational updates. “We continued to make progress during third quarter 2021 towards our objectives of growing XHANCE and successfully completing our chronic sinusitis program,” stated CEO Peter Miller. “XHANCE net revenue increased 41% compared to third quarter 2020 and we completed enrollment in the second of our two pivotal chronic sinusitis clinical trials. I am pleased with the business that we have built promoting XHANCE as a treatment for the approximately 1 million patients diagnosed with nasal polyps. But what excites me is the significant new opportunities for growth if we are successful in developing XHANCE as a treatment for chronic sinusitis. A label expansion for chronic sinusitis will expand the target patient population for which our specialty-focused sales force can promote XHANCE as an appropriate treatment from approximately 1 million patients to approximately 3 million patients diagnosed and treated by the physicians that we target today. In addition, there is potential for a partner to leverage their deployed presence in primary care to expand promotion of XHANCE to a total of up to 30 million people in the U.S. who have chronic sinusitis.”

