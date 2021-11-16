ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AmerisourceBergen Begins to Support Minority-Owned & Diverse-Led Financial Institutions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONSHOHOCKEN, PA — AmerisourceBergen recently made an initial investment of $25 million into J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Empower money market share class which allows institutional clients to support minority-owned and diverse-led financial institutions and create a positive social impact. AmerisourceBergen has selected Liberty Bank and Trust Company, headquartered in New Orleans,...

