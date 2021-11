Before even getting too much into the story of Magnum PI season 4 episode 7, there is something to celebrate behind the scenes. “A New Lease on Death” not only features a prominent story for Rick, but Zachary Knighton himself served as its co-writer! He and Barbie Kligman put together what is hopefully going to be a really fun story that picks up, in some ways, where tonight’s leaves off. Rick is going to realize what exactly is going on with his childhood friend Robbie; as it turns out, there is a lot more to this guy than was first apparent behind the scenes.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO