Credit card start-up Upgrade jumps 83% in valuation in just four months to $6.28 billion

By Hugh Son, @hugh_son
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpgrade, the fintech start-up that turns credit card balances into installment loans, has closed a fundraising round that values the company at $6.28 billion, CNBC has learned. The company raised $280 million in its Series F round led by new investors Coatue Management and DST Global, according to Upgrade...

