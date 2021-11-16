Man gunned down at Millington restaurant worked for local elementary school, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fox13 learned more about the Millington man who police said was gunned down by a guest at a local restaurant.

The family of Timothy Carver, 55, said their loved one worked for a Mid-South elementary school.

Fox13 also learned Carver was shot and killed on the patio of Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Millington.

Investigators said Carver intervened when another patron, Juston McKnight, 30, became unruly. Investigators said Carver assisted the restaurant staff in removing McKnight from the premises. Officers said once put out of the restaurant Mcknight returned 20 minutes later. Restaurant staff said McKnight walked down the front walkway past the front door and shot and killed Carver, who was on the patio.

FOX13 asked a law enforcement expert what to do in a dangerous situation.

‘The best thing is to call law enforcement if you feel that dispute may escalate into something,” said Michael Collins, a law enforcement expert.

Collins said it is best to use extreme discretion when in a potentially deadly situation.

However, he said there are times when you should step in and help.

“… it should be limited to life or death situations only … then you have an obligation to be engaged or try to deescalate a situation,” he adds.

In a press release the Millington Police Department stated this was their first homicide this year. Police said this is the second homicide in Millington in the past three years.

McKnight was later captured by police and is being held on a $1 million bond.

