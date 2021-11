HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help to identify four men that robbed a pharmacy on November 4. The pharmacy is located near Stella Link Road and South Braeswood Boulevard. Police say the suspects had handguns when they walked in around 10 a.m. They forced the employees on the ground then filled a trash bag with prescription medicines. When the bag was full, they all left the pharmacy in what was described as a light-colored four-door Buick LeSabre.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO