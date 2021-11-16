N.O. woman indicted for allegedly stealing dead relatives Social Security checks

The Department of Justice says Catherine Campbell Williams, 68, was charged last week with Theft of Government Funds.

According to the Indictment, beginning in December 2010 and continuing through 2020, Williams collected Social Security Administration benefits paid to a deceased relative.

It is alleged that in total, Williams fraudulently received approximately $61,324 in Social Security Administration benefits to which she was not entitled.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum penalty of ten years imprisonment, followed by up to three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.