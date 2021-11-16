ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

N.O. woman indicted for allegedly stealing dead relatives Social Security checks

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SgkQ_0cyCT9v000

The Department of Justice says Catherine Campbell Williams, 68, was charged last week with Theft of Government Funds.

According to the Indictment, beginning in December 2010 and continuing through 2020, Williams collected Social Security Administration benefits paid to a deceased relative.

It is alleged that in total, Williams fraudulently received approximately $61,324 in Social Security Administration benefits to which she was not entitled.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum penalty of ten years imprisonment, followed by up to three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri woman indicted for stealing $362,000 from employer

A Missouri woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, Ash Grove, was charged in a 24-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday, Nov. 17. That indictment was unsealed and made public upon Long’s arrest and initial court appearance.
MISSOURI STATE
KLTV

Federal grand jury indicts Longview man accused of stealing checks from mail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Longview man accused of stealing checks from post office boxes, altering them, and then using them at Walmart stores. According to federal court records, Daniel Ray Roach, 37, of Longview, was indicted on six counts of mail theft and one count of wire fraud on Nov. 17. Tool police officers arrested Roach on Oct. 20.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Justice#Indictment
Navy Times

5 convicted of stealing veteran, Social Security benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Five men have been convicted in South Florida of running a scheme to steal more than $1.8 million in veteran and Social Security benefits. A federal jury in Fort Lauderdale found Omar Shaquille Bailey and Ronaldo Garfield Green guilty last week of conspiracy to commit fraud following an eight-day trial, according to court documents. They’re scheduled to be sentenced in January.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Shore News Network

Fort Lauderdale Jury Convicts Two Defendants for Stealing Veteran and Social Security Benefits: Three Others Plead Guilty

Miami, Florida – After an eight-day trial at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and following three days of deliberations, a jury found Omar Shaquille Bailey and Ronaldo Garfield Green guilty for their roles in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration of over $1.8 million. Senior District Court Judge James I. Cohn read the jury’s verdict and ordered the defendants imprisoned while they await sentencing in January.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Superseding Indictments Charge Three Bank Employees and Eight Others in Alleged Counterfeit Checks and Bank Fraud Schemes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Acting United State Attorney Richard B. Myrus announced today that a pair of superseding indictments unsealed in federal court in Providence charge eleven individuals, including three bank employees, with participating in schemes to defraud local banks by creating and depositing checks, then withdrawing bank funds prior to financial institutions discovering the fraudulent activity. The counterfeit checks contained personal account information belonging to, among others, individuals, small businesses, an insurance company, and an attorney’s office.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy