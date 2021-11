"Belfast," a hot favorite to become the first Oscar best picture winner made during the pandemic, was inspired by the "other lockdown" of Northern Ireland's Troubles, its writer-director Kenneth Branagh said Tuesday. The critically acclaimed black-and-white drama -- out Friday -- received its glitzy Los Angeles premiere at the newly minted Academy Museum this week, as its studio Focus Features gears up for a lengthy award season campaign for the movie based on Branagh's childhood. "It came out of that silence that a lot of us stared into at the beginning of the lockdown and it certainly sent me back to this other lockdown that we experienced where both ends of the street were barricaded," said Branagh. The Shakespearean stage actor-turned-movie star and director moved with his family to England in the late 1960s to escape escalating violence in Northern Ireland.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO