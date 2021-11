Georgia Mae Scott came into the world on February 22, 1938, and departed after a valiant fight with dementia in the early hours of November 16, 2021, at the age of 83. Since she was born on George Washington’s birthday, it was decided that she would be named after the first President, and like her name’s sake, she went on to do many great things. She was raised by her grandmother and remembered helping to cure hams in her grandmother’s smoke house. She later went to live with her mother and stepfather where she graduated high school.

