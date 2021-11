Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges brought against him for the shooting of two men who pursued him and threatened his person during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots of 2020. Though it was clear from the trial that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, the verdict was far from certain. So it is encouraging to see that the jury saw what the rest of the country did — that Rittenhouse wasn’t a murderer, but a young man who did what he had to do.

