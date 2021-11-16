ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl's missing teddy bear finds its way home after a year away

By Mark Menard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a reunion one year in the making, and it all started on a hiking trail in Montana in the fall of 2020. Ben and Addie Pascal took their daughter Naomi for a hike at Glacier National Park last October. (Before I go any farther, no, Naomi didn’t get lost...

Girl, teddy bear reunited a year after separation in Glacier National Park

HELENA, Mont. — A little girl who lost a special teddy bear she'd had since being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage thought it was gone forever when she forgot it along a trail in Glacier National Park last year. Her parents and family friends still held onto a glimmer of...
6-year-old girl reunited with teddy bear 1 year after losing toy at Glacier National Park

HELENA, Mont. — It took a year, but a 6-year-old adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage was finally reunited with her teddy bear. Naomi Pascal lost "Teddy" in Montana's Glacier National Park, according to an Oct. 7 Facebook post by park officials. She received the stuffed animal before she was adopted in 2016 by Ben and Addie Pascal, according to The Associated Press.
