Market theories: ultimate short squeeze in semis and tech ended yesterday at mid-morning?... S&P 500 got too cheap?... or don't overthink it... we were up too much and now profit-taking?... or seasonably strong and you have to buy the non-tech weakness: J&J (JNJ), UPS (UPS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Centene (CNC).. you want low-multiple as the sell-off was about selling high multiple...

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO