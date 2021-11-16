ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Papa John's is revamping its restaurants and branding as it enters a new era — here's what they will look like

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405jAr_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's will redesign its restaurants. Papa John's
  • Papa John's is changing its logo and restaurants to a cleaner, more modern design.
  • New restaurants will have an open concept and more ways for customers to pick up to-go orders.
  • The new designs are inspired by the colors and characteristics of key pizza ingredients.

Papa John's is launching a full brand redesign with a new logo, branding, and restaurant design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aivv6_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's is updating its branding. Papa John's

The redesign starts with a new logo that's a visual reflection of the "flexibility" and bold, simple, fun of the chain, Chief Commercial Officer Max Wetzel told Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11O6Yi_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's updated its logo. Papa John's

The brand intentionally created both horizontal and vertical stacked versions of the logo to work on signs, TV, and digital assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaACK_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's is updating the brand Papa John's

The new custom font is "inspired by the way Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen dough moves and stretches when team members craft pizza," the company said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vd527_0cyCSJPY00
Pizza dough. Kate Taylor

The new logo isn't very noticeably different from the old version, pictured here. The chain is still embracing the red and green its known for, Wetzel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gG52V_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's old logo. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The chain is sticking with red and green as the main colors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGuSS_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's is rethinking its branding. Papa John's

... but now they're inspired by ingredients, with Tangy tomato (red), Fresh basil (green), Fluffy dough (off-white), Punchy garlic (light purple) and Pickled pepperoncini (bright yellow-green).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH9LL_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's ingredients. Papa John's

Restaurants themselves are getting a redesign. Right now there are around 3,000 different Papa John's formats around the world, Wetzel said, including the one seen here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WQVJ_0cyCSJPY00
Current Papa John's restaurant. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The new design will streamline Papa John's into a modern, simple design.

The restaurants are open, with space for customers to pick up to-go orders, because most of Papa John's business is delivery and takeout, with few dine-in customers, Wetzel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWz94_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's is changing up restaurant interiors. Papa John's

Customers will be able to see back into the pizza chain's kitchens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tdes_0cyCSJPY00
The kitchen is visible. Papa John's

Customers who order their pizzas online will be able to pick them up at warming stations without waiting in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqTNJ_0cyCSJPY00
Warming station. Papa John's

Menu boards will be replaced with screens that can be updated as offerings change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhIUK_0cyCSJPY00
Menu board. Papa John's

Some illustrations accent the restaurant interior with a hand-drawn style showing pizza ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLokX_0cyCSJPY00
Illustrations. Papa John's

For standalone Papa John's restaurants and locations where it's possible, they will have a "Drive Up Pick Up" window, operating like a drive-thru.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtGlw_0cyCSJPY00
Restaurant exterior. Papa John's

There are also designated parking spots for curbside pickup and delivery drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luAnX_0cyCSJPY00
Parking spots. Papa John's

All these new aspects of the brand will also come to Papa John's social media profiles and its app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIZS8_0cyCSJPY00
The app is getting an update, too. Papa John's

Brand changes will roll out online before they make it physically into stores, Papa John's told Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhNQA_0cyCSJPY00
Papa John's is redesigning its app. Papa John's

The refreshed Papa John's branding will start rolling out in the end of this year and into 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QasWM_0cyCSJPY00
The pizza chain is updating branding and advertising. Papa John's

The first restaurants to be redesigned will be company-owned locations, before moving on to franchisee locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtYoM_0cyCSJPY00
Ads will show the new designs. Papa John's

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Papa Johns CEO on the Pizza Chain's Rebrand — Including No More Menu Boards

Papa Johns has a new look for its logo, graphics, and storefronts. CEO Rob Lynch joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the timing of the rebrand following its ongoing success through the pandemic. Patrons entering revamped locations will notice a lack of menu boards thanks to customer smartphone use and glass panels to allow customers to watch pizzas being made by hand. "Everyone has a menu board in their pocket in the form of their phone," Lynch said. "Eighty percent of our business is ordered digitally, whether it's web-based or our fastest-growing channel being app-based."
FOOD & DRINKS
WSB Radio

Papa John’s delivers new name -- without apostrophe

Papa John’s is becoming less possessive about its brand name. The pizza chain is launching a new brand identity that includes dropping the apostrophe from its name, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. “Papa John’s” will now be known as “Papa Johns” in its branding and marketing.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
martechseries.com

Papa Johns Delivers New Brand Experience to Match Its Premium Products

New restaurant design, logo and brand identity draw inspiration from the quality ingredients Papa Johns is known for, as well as the team members that craft and deliver premium products. Papa Johns announced the next step in the company’s journey to deliver better experiences for its customers and team members...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Pizza Delivery#Design#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink#Papa Johns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
KRMG

Papa John’s delivers new name -- without apostrophe

Papa John’s is becoming less possessive about its brand name. The pizza chain is launching a new brand identity that includes dropping the apostrophe from its name, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. “Papa John’s” will now be known as “Papa Johns” in its branding and marketing.
RESTAURANTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Papa John’s delivers new name -- without apostrophe

Papa John’s is becoming less possessive about its brand name. The pizza chain is launching a new brand identity that includes dropping the apostrophe from its name, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. “Papa John’s” will now be known as “Papa Johns” in its branding and marketing.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

299K+
Followers
20K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy