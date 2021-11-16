Nvidia's $40 Billion Takeover of Chip Designer Arm Faces a UK National Security Probe
By Sam Shead, CNBC
7 days ago
Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered a "phase 2" probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid for Arm on Tuesday. The probe — to be carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority — will investigate antitrust concerns and national security issues associated with the deal. Arm was spun...
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
The authority says the alleged collusion decreased the level of discounts available to consumers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. It has also ordered the tech giants to end the restrictions on resellers. The AGCM announced the sanction today, saying its probe identified a restrictive agreement...
GUANGZHOU, China — NetEase has launched the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its music business Cloud Village which could raise around $500 million. Cloud Village will offer 16 million shares at a price between 190 Hong Kong dollars and 220 Hong Kong dollars. The final price has not yet been set.
Ripple is making "good progress" in its legal feud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said. Garlinghouse expects the case will likely reach a conclusion next year. The SEC alleges Ripple and its executives sold $1.3 billion worth of the cryptocurrency XRP in an unregistered securities...
Business groups and local councils are protesting at a hidden £1.65bn post-Brexit cut to development funding in the North, in a fresh blow to Boris Johnson’s claims to be “levelling up” the country.South Yorkshire is poised to lose £900m and Tees Valley and Durham £750m over six years, the organisations are telling Michael Gove – because the UK left the EU.The ‘Red Wall’ areas, plus Lincolnshire, were in line to receive the cash because they have become relatively poorer since the last spending round which finished last year.The government pledged to match lost EU funding after Brexit – to “tackle...
LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Tuesday as markets monitored a Covid-19 surge, the prospect of U.S. rate hikes and the latest purchasing manager's index (PMI) data for the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.9% by mid-afternoon, almost halving its earlier losses. Tech stocks dropped 2.5% while...
Technology companies doing business with China or U.S. adversaries need to reveal why, Palantir CEO Alex Karp told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. The comments from Karp come as more tech companies pull out of the country amid harsher internet censorship. Technology companies doing business with China or U.S. adversaries...
Beijing's ongoing regulatory crackdown on technology could last up to 30 years, predicts GFM Asset Management's Tariq Dennison. Still, long-term investors are buying shares of Chinese tech firms like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com for their long-term prospects, he says. New regulations are "more likely to entrench these companies and...
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency based on a viral internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog which started as a joke in 2013, had a market capitalization as high as $88 billion in May this year. There is no hard limit on the total supply of dogecoins, which makes it different from...
"We're very happy as a private company," Stripe co-founder John Collison told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Fintech Abu Dhabi festival. Stripe launched in the United Arab Emirates in June and has plans to expand to other Gulf countries, Collison said. Collison said it was also "not implausible" that the...
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China is bringing the regulatory hammer down yet again on some of the country's largest tech firms. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement.
