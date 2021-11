Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos sent a message to longtime rival Conor McGregor, saying “see you in 2022.”. Dos Anjos becomes the latest in a long line of fighters to call out McGregor. In the last few weeks, we have seen a number of MMA fighters such as Max Holloway call out McGregor for his highly-anticipated return to the cage in 2022. But if you ask dos Anjos, it will be him who gets the fight, nearly six years after their first fight fell apart ahead of UFC 196.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO