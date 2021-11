Tonight’s (Wed 11/10) WHL game between the Everett Silvertips and Spokane Chiefs has been cancelled. Here’s the announcement out this afternoon from the ‘Tips. Tonight’s game between the Spokane Chiefs and Everett Silvertips, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:05 p.m. PDT at Angel of the Winds Arena, has been postponed after the Western Hockey League announced the Spokane Chiefs have paused team activities due to positive test results for COVID-19. All Silvertips players and hockey staff have tested negative for COVID-19 as of today. Therefore, Silvertips home games scheduled to be played Friday against the Tri-City Americans and Saturday against the Seattle Thunderbirds will be played as scheduled. Tickets are available by visitingeverettsilvertips.com/deals.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO