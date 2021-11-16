ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very Rare 1995 Chevy Monte Carlo Z34 Brickyard 400 Pace Car Coupe

By John Puckett
 7 days ago
Celebrate Chevy’s Pace Car heritage with this Monte Carlo.

The Pace Car program took the phrase “what wins on Sunday, sells on Monday” to a whole new level. It gave buyers the opportunity to see what would become their favorite streetcar in action. Although the cars were not really racing, nor were they capable of keeping up with the race cars on the track, the program glorified the cars as being able to tame all of that power that paced behind them. General Motors was probably the biggest beneficiary of the Pace Car program, and this unique 1995 Chevy Monte Carlo Z34 Brickyard 400 Pace Car Coupe is one of the rarer examples.

Owning this 1995 Chevy Monte Carlo Z34 Brickyard 400 Pace Car Coupe is the closest you can get to buying one new, in 2021. It has only 65 miles on the clock and is one of 400 vehicles, and this particular vehicle being number 336 made in the production of the model. It is powered by a 3.4-liter DOHC V6 engine. Backing the engine is an automatic transmission. For 1995, this Monte Carlo was loaded, incurring features like power steering, power brakes, power seats, power locks, and power windows. It has air conditioning, an AM/FM radio with CD player, cruise control, rear defogger, Aero wing spoiler, accent stripe package, and more.

All in mint condition, it has a white and purple exterior over tan leather interior. It has interior ornamentation including embroidered leather seating. Every part of this 1995 Chevy Monte Carlo Z34 Brickyard 400 Pace Car Coupe is highly original. It has only been trailered around to different shows.

Selling at no reserve, you can bring this Chevy Pack Car Monte Carlo home. There is still plenty of time to Consign and Register to bid. Go to premierauctiongroup.com for more information.

