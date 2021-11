The Hawks have avoided the injury bug early on compared to last season, but they are still without two key pieces that will be critical to a potential championship run. Onyeka Okongwu, who really came on as a rookie during the playoffs last season, had offseason surgery on a torn labrum. His timetable has always pointed to a December return, and according to Travis Schlenk, that hasn’t changed. Schlenk says Okongwu will begin to practice and participate in G-League games to start December, hoping that he will return to the team by mid-December.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO