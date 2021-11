Major League Baseball released the winners for the 2021 Silver Slugger awards Thursday night. The Red Sox are represented among the winners – twice. At shortstop, Xander Bogaerts took home the silver bat for the fourth time in his career. Only four shortstops have won the award more times in their careers. At third base, Rafael Devers was recognized as Silver Slugger for the first time in his career. He’s the first Red Sox third baseman to win the award since Adrian Beltré in 2010. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe was also named a finalist, but didn’t end up coming away with the award.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO