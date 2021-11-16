ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor Will's Almanack: November 17 - November 23

wyso.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a little apprehensive about this winter because my house is in disrepair, my furnace is old, and (unless I keep my water running) my pipes freeze when the temperature drops below zero. I should really just sell my house and leave home. I also feel an autumn...

www.wyso.org

Related
skiddle.com

Rejuvenation's November Rave

Love these people. The only rave youâ??ll ever need to go to. Cheers Si and Susanne xx. absolutely off the scale what a night dancing to some legends in rave music. Would highly recommend if you consider going then do it friendly fun people and the venue is amazing. Best...
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

It’s November, Thanksgiving And Ten Things

I was headed out the other day and had to run back in to grab a jacket because although it was sunny outdoors, it was quite chilly! I was headed to a dinner in the mountains and once I arrived it was FREEZING, so my jacket came in handy! The dinner was outside…lawd! I vowed many years ago that I wouldn’t buy any more furs because its just not the right thing to do, so this sheared mink was the last coat that I bought several years ago.
FESTIVAL
Gatesville Messenger

November’s Yard of the Month

The Keep Gatesville Beautiful November Yard of the Month Award went to Terry and Linda McCarver, who live at 309 Valley View. Their well-kept yard and beautiful fall decorations brighten up the neighborhood. Terry does the mowing and landscape upkeep, and Linda decorates, and also takes care of flowers. They love to decorate for the holidays and spend time outdoors. They even have a koi pond in the back yard. They have lived in the home for 35 years. Congratulations Linda and Terry, and thank you for helping to keep Gatesville beautiful.
GATESVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#I Was Nineteen#Vespa
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
realitytitbit.com

The Sister Wives' own jobs only add to their hefty TLC salary

Sister Wives is officially back on TLC screens every Sunday, but there is one questions fans have… How do the cast members make money?. Kody and his wives are no stranger to cameras, and are always very open with their finances, including money problems they have faced before. We dug...
TV SHOWS
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 15

Madison’s Freddy Martinez has turned a side hustle into a high-end business, making coffee tables and bar carts out of whiskey barrels. Plus, some thoughts on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and COVID numbers looking pretty bad.
MADISON, WI
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
CELEBRITIES
tulsapeople.com

November's Fab 5 Finds

Thanksgiving is almost upon us! If you pick up the phone right now you might still have time to order a knockout pie to grace your turkey table, and if not, pies for Christmas are just as nice. Speaking of Christmas, we photographed some beautiful holiday table settings created by...
CELEBRATIONS
theberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of November 11, 2021

* Spread a four-inch deep layer of straw or pine needles over strawberry beds some time over the next two weeks. Likewise, apply a layer of straw mulch over rows of garlic that were planted last week or late last month. * To cut or not to cut? That is...
GARDENING
PIX11

Monica: Brooklyn seniors bundle up indoors, building has inconsistent heat

Some Brooklyn seniors say they their apartments feel like refrigerators, colder inside than it feels outside — and it’s felt that way for weeks now, they say. They have no heat or hot water. Many of them say restoring the heat is a health emergency.  Community activist Bruce Green helped coordinate a turkey distribution at an […]
BROOKLYN, NY
metrokids.com

Editor’s Picks for November 2021

This 32-piece deluxe playset features an anatomy model, blood-pressure monitor, clipboard, working kid’s stethoscope, eye chart and more. $32.50, ages 6+. Drop your tokens into the rotating tower and play around the corners to score four in a row. Explore this fun game of memory and strategy with a twist. $19.99, ages 7+
SHOPPING
101.9 KELO-FM

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Thursday, November 11th

Paul Rudd chats about how his life is going to change after being named “People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.” Mariah Carey has teamed up with McDonald’s for a menu of free food during the holidays. Plus, Vanessa Bryant is getting into the wine business. That and more, in today’s Entertainment Update.
CELEBRITIES
Teton Valley News

Miz Riv’s Horoscopes - November 10

Aries (March 21- April 19): Would you rather eat a habanero pepper every day for a year or go to a school board meeting every day for a year?. Taurus (April 20-May 20): Would you rather be a superhero or a genius?. Gemini (May 21-June 20): Would you rather live...
LIFESTYLE
sanclementetimes.com

Life’s a Beach: Remember November, and Give Thanks

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Recorddelta

Pat’s Chat (November 11)

I have found myself coming up short in my stash of greeting cards, especially “sympathy” category, due mostly to not going shopping often due to Covid pandemic. I have not been out for any reason shopping or much of anything else. After I get my booster vaccine, I think I will mask up and go back to church. I miss it, especially my church family.
SOCIETY

