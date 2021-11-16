ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Missing Indiana Co. Woman Found Safe After Passerby Recognizes Car

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 79-year-old woman from Indiana County has been found safe after being reported missing by her family about 24 hours ago.

Nancy Smith, 79, of Dilltown, went shopping on Monday but did not come back home.

The search for her has been ongoing much of the day.

She was found Tuesday afternoon, her family confirmed to KDKA’s Erika Stanish. She is safe and was being checked out at the hospital.

Smith was found in Allegheny County with help from Ross Township police, state police said. A passerby recognized her car and called 911.

