Partial Lunar Eclipse To Take Place Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A partial eclipse of the moon will occur early Friday morning.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing Earth’s shadow to be cast onto the Moon.

The eclipse is scheduled to begin happening at 1:02 a.m.

This is when the first part of Earth’s shadow, also known as an “umbra” will be cast onto the moon.

The eclipse will reach its maximum at 4:02 a.m.

This is when 97.4% of the Moon will be in Earth’s shadow.

Since it is not 100%, this is considered a “Partial Eclipse.”

The Moon will be out of Earth’s shadow at 7:03am, ending the event.

At this time, the sky conditions are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy.

It is hopeful that parts of this eclipse will be visible early Friday.

The next total lunar eclipse in our area occurs between 9:32 p.m. on Sunday May 15th, 2022 until 2:50 a.m. May 16th, 2022.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.