Longview, TX

Meat prices on the rise ahead of the holiday season

CBS19
CBS19
 7 days ago
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to food this holiday season, you might need to be strategic like Patty Childress. “I am going to order my entire meal," Childress said. "All I have to do is pick it up, pretend I cooked it and put it in the oven.”....

AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain issues, rising food prices ahead of Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE - With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, enthusiasm about the holiday is mounting. Meanwhile, it seems prices are also expected to be high for both shoppers and businesses this season. Here's what consumers can expect and ways to stretch your dollars. Leslie Sarasin, with the Food Industry Association,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Reuters

Tyson Foods sales rise as meat prices, restaurant demand jump

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Soaring meat prices helped Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) overcome pandemic-related labor shortages at its plants as the top U.S. meat packer reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday and forecast improved revenue in the year ahead. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company reported a double-digit jump in sales...
SPRINGDALE, AR
hoiabc.com

Meat prices are rising, not from lack of supply

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Prices of food, gas, and other goods are all rising. Have you ever stopped and wondered why?. Meat products are among those that are rising, and they are rising significantly. The prices of meat products are increasing due to a shortage in labor to ship the meat out, not because of a shortage in the meat supply.
PEORIA, IL
meatpoultry.com

Latest CPI shows meat, poultry prices rising

WASHINGTON – The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported large meat price increases over the past 12 months in its latest numbers released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. CPI data showed that the meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index rose 11.9% compared to the...
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

6 Changes Walmart Is Making For the Holiday Season

With food costs continuing to skyrocket and the holidays at our heels, celebrating with friends and family over lavish dinners and gifts can become overwhelming when you're racking up all those receipts. Fortunately, shoppers everywhere can count on Walmart to help them find quality goods and groceries at affordable prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mycbs4.com

Packaged meat suppliers are coming to the price increase party, as holiday's loom

Get ready shoppers, despite already taking a hit at the grocery store, within the coming weeks, even the cheapest meat options will get more expensive. That's according to the National Grocers Association, products that will see increases include big name brands like Ball Park hot dogs and burgers, State Fair corn dogs, Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast, Hillshire Farm sausage and even lunch meat. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. show prices for higher-end meat cuts like steak, veal and pork chops have and continue to surge over the past year. However, prices for cheaper meats like ground beef and lunch meat have gone up a lot more slowly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kezi.com

Claim your turkey now: Prices on the rise ahead of Thanksgiving

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- There are some things you might not be thankful for this holiday season. Farmer Arron Lake of A&M Family Farms said the price of his turkeys' feed has gone up tremendously, ultimately causing a ripple effect down to consumers. "Since the beginning of this year, we've...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
EatThis

Walmart Wants Customers to Know This Before Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping usually goes hand in hand with crowds, sales, and maybe a visit with Santa. With supply chain issues already causing shipping delays and shortages, Walmart has a few things it wants you to know before you head out to your neighborhood store this season. Whether you're shopping for...
SHOPPING
The Week

How the holidays will look different this year

With supply chains cramped, extreme weather events on the rise, and inflation permeating the market, this year's holiday season has yet to feel like the post-COVID return to form for which we'd hoped. That said, the forecast's not all bad. Here's everything you need to know:. What challenges lie ahead...
FESTIVAL
WBTV

Meat prices increase

‘Welcome back, baby’: Panthers fans and businesses celebrate Cam Newton’s return. With the return of Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers, fans quickly made their way to Bank of America Stadium to celebrate. Making the Grade: Course teaches soft skills. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many students, especially after this past...
NFL
Outsider.com

Nearly 7000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

Last week, authorities issued a recall after nearly 7,000 pounds of prime beef with plastic pieces were discovered in Arizona and California. According to the Miami Herald, Shamrock Foods sold 6,876 pounds of ground beef with plastic in it. Restaurant customers said the Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand had hard, white plastic pieces in it when they prepared beef patty products.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

