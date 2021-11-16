Alec Baldwin's Brother Blames 'Rust' AD for Fatal Shooting, Says Rules Were Broken
Daniel Baldwin has spoken out in defense of his brother, Alec Baldwin, who discharged a gun on the set of "Rust," leading to the death of Halyna...www.newsweek.com
Daniel Baldwin has spoken out in defense of his brother, Alec Baldwin, who discharged a gun on the set of "Rust," leading to the death of Halyna...www.newsweek.com
Your brother aimed a gun at a woman, shot and killed her while injuring another. He alone is responsible for that action. Being the producer holds him to even more responsibility. Defending your brother is fine...thats what family should do I guess. Don't think anyone is buying it though.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6