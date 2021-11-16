ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin's Brother Blames 'Rust' AD for Fatal Shooting, Says Rules Were Broken

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daniel Baldwin has spoken out in defense of his brother, Alec Baldwin, who discharged a gun on the set of "Rust," leading to the death of Halyna...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Andrea Patterson
7d ago

Your brother aimed a gun at a woman, shot and killed her while injuring another. He alone is responsible for that action. Being the producer holds him to even more responsibility. Defending your brother is fine...thats what family should do I guess. Don't think anyone is buying it though.

Reply
4
Related
NME

Donald Trump Jr is selling T-shirts about Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting

Donald Trump Jr has been selling T-shirts referring to Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. The actor fired a prop gun during production last week, which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, with Baldwin since saying that his “heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Daniel Baldwin
Deadline

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Producers, Armorer & First AD Sued For “General Negligence” By Film’s Gaffer Over Fatal Shooting

As New Mexico police continue their investigation into the October 21 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, the first of what is expected to many lawsuits has been filed. Seeking a wide range of unspecified damages, Rust gaffer Serge Svetnoy has filed a complaint of general negligence against the production, the financiers, star Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first Assistant Director David Halls, property master Sarah Zachry, armorer mentor Seth Kenny and many more. “This incident was caused by the negligent acts and omossion of Defendants, and each of them, as well as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Alec Baldwin once threatened to assault ‘30 Rock’ director, new book claims

Adam Bernstein was one of the directors working on the first season of NBC’s Tina Fey-created critical darling “30 Rock.” While filming a scene during the show’s first season, he held up his thumbs to frame a shot. For reasons unknown, this angered Alec Baldwin, who starred in the show as the hilarious Jack Donaghy, Vice President of East Coast Television and Microwave Oven Programming for General Electric.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halls
Deadline

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Producers, Armorer, First AD Sued Again Over Fatal Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins; “Mr. Baldwin Cannot Hide,” Says Script Supervisor

Last week it was Rust gaffer Serge Svetnoy, and today the second of what will likely be many lawsuits over the October 21 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the indie Western was filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. “Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm,” the assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and hart claiming complaint declares (read it here). “Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Alec Baldwin and Rust Producers Sued Over Fatal Shooting: He 'Chose to Play Russian Roulette'

Alec Baldwin and Rust producers have been named in a lawsuit filed by the film's script supervisor. Mamie Mitchell, who worked on the set of the movie, called 911 after Baldwin shot a gun on the set of Rust that killed the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. In a lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, Mitchell reportedly alleged she was injured from the shooting and is suing for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
640K+
Followers
70K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy