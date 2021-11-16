ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

3 arrested in string of North Carolina barn fires

By Emily Smith
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz5nI_0cyCNEtI00

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of barn fires in Buncombe County.

Officials were investigating five separate barn fires as possible arson incidents earlier this month.

Three people have been arrested, according to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

20-year-old Anthony Dwayne Boyd, 21-year-old Blake Cameron Williams and 26-year-old Ashley Debra Neal have been charged with setting barns on fire in the Leicester and Sandy Mush areas, which took place on Nov. 3.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

All three individuals are from the Leicester area of Buncombe County, deputies said. These arrests were made Tuesday morning by the Major Case Unit at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Each individual faces the following charges:

  • Five counts of Burning Personal Property
  • Five counts of Burning Certain Buildings
  • Five counts of Felony Conspiracy

All three remain in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with a bond of $150,055.

“I hope our community members will now have some sense of safety restored despite their losses. Thank you to the numerous Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office that have worked tirelessly on this investigation over the past two weeks to uncover who set these fires and charge them. Thank you to our SCET Deputies for locating these suspects,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Meth, 20 guns, $100K in cash seized during Catawba County investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four suspects from Catawba County are in custody following a drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of a large number of guns and meth, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Hickory residents Billy Potter, 36, and Charles Hildenbran, 46, Newton resident Phillip Godfrey, 47, and Morganton […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man found shot dead lying on ground in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old man was found shot to death lying on the ground in Rock Hill early Tuesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police officials said officers were called to a welfare check for a person on the ground in the 1300 block of Coronet Court […]
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

At least 14 displaced, 1 injured in NC house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A boarding house in Greensboro caught fire early Monday morning, displacing 14 people and injuring one, officials say. A home on the 600 block of Arlington Street in Greensboro caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials do not know what the cause of this […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

10-year-old struck by gunshot while sleeping at NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A sleeping 10-year-old was hit by a gunshot Sunday morning in Burlington, according to police. On Sunday, police learned that a 10-year-old was taken to a local medical facility with an injury. Officers determined that the child was asleep at home on the 1100 block of Shaw Street when the home […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Arson#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News#The Major Case Unit#The Sheriff S Office#Scet
Fox 46 Charlotte

Missing Lincoln County boy, mother found safe

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old boy and his 41-year-old mother who were reported missing in Lincoln County last week were found safe Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a report was filed Thursday saying Katherine Pell and her son had come missing from an apartment on Rustic Trail […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Coroner says body found in quarry was that of missing University of South Carolina student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the body of a missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Sunday. The Columbia Police Department issued a request to the public to help them locate Michael Benjamin Keen after he was reported missing on November 21st; his father […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

8 bullet holes found in Rock Hill home, 1 in car

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eight bullet holes were found in a Rock Hill home early Monday morning after officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the area, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers received reports of gunshots near the 1000 block of Robbie Lane around 1:32 […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man arrested for desecrating burial ground while running from SC deputies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for running from deputies and desecrating a burial ground in southern Charleston County early Monday morning. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a graveyard in Ravenel sometime after midnight. One of the responding deputies shined […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy