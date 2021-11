A few weeks back, the pundits were rightly hailing Declan’s Rice’s midfield masterclass as West Ham United eased past Everton at Goodison Park. This time around, the plaudits were being bestowed upon Manchester City’s Rodri, who may well have been playing in his slippers at the Etihad. The Blues’ patchwork midfield of Allan and Fabian Delph rarely got anywhere near the Spaniard, who ran the game from his central position and could likely have played another 90 minutes, such was his dominance.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO