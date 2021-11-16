Unseasonably warm with a strong south wind

An unseasonably warm day is on tap for North Texas. Temperatures will soar over 80 degrees for most locations this afternoon. Along with the warmth comes a strong south wind as well. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible this afternoon. The warm weather will carry over to Wednesday...
Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities in Central and Eastern America next week. If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
Breezy and mild weather is on tap today under mostly sunny skies. The wind will strengthen later today and even more so on Wednesday. This stronger wind is in response to a developing storm system out west. The result of this storm system will be the arrival of a cold front Wednesday night and a brief chance of showers.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving.
Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler.
Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air.
Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel.
Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve...
It’s been a pleasant start to Thanksgiving week and that trend will continue. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and milder with highs in the low 70s and a gusty south wind. Travel weather will be quiet across Texas during that time. A cold front will sweep across North Texas...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chill is here today but will lift on Wednesday.
I am going to quickly talk about what to expect both today, Wednesday and Thanksgiving day so I can get to the back end of the weekend.
I have a feeling internet guy may be jumping on the potential for some decent snow totals on Sunday into Monday so I will talk about that in a bit.
Let’s start with the chill that is in place right now. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Winds will be steady, out of the west northwest...
We will enjoy another mild day today, however, it comes with a healthy dose of wind. That wind and the ongoing dryness will lead to elevated fire danger as well. The day starts off clear but a passing trough is going to increase the cloud cover by mid-morning. Partly cloudy skies will then be above for the balance of the day. Downslope west winds will aid in driving the temperatures up to the mid to upper 60s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind plays a big role in temperatures and we are going to all experience that this week. Plan on a mostly sunny day with highs well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may also occur off to the southwest. This push of milder air will come in thanks to a gusty south wind developing later this morning into the afternoon. This will continue into tonight, keeping low temperatures only around 40. Tomorrow, the southwest wind will blow in the morning, helping to push highs well into the 50s by the afternoon. By evening, a strong cold front will turn the wind back to the northwest with gusts over 35mph possible into Thanksgiving morning. Highs will only be in the lower 30s on Thanksgiving Day. No precipitation is expected at all this week and Thanksgiving travel (aside from wind) looks good.
Pleasant weather (at least for November) is set for Thanksgiving Day, with potential for rain and just a little snow Thursday night into Friday morning. “Thanksgiving Day will be breezy and mild with some sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds ahead of a cold front. Rain will arrive overnight, and readings will tumble into the low 30s Friday morning, with gusty northwesterly winds and a few snow flurries,” said Ben Gelber, meteorologist and Pocono weather expert.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see an unseasonably warm day today with highs in the 60s in many spots this afternoon. These temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal. High fire danger can be expected in southwest and south-central South Dakota as well as eastern Wyoming as gusty winds and low humidity combine to produce critical fire weather conditions.
CHICAGO (CBS)– Off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s.
Sunny skies and not as cold by afternoon.
Sunshine dominates Tuesday with a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the lower 40s.
A milder day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s.
Showers are then possible overnight into Thanksgiving Day.
