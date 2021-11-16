Nvidia's $40 Billion Takeover of Chip Designer Arm Faces a UK National Security Probe
By Sam Shead, CNBC
NBC New York
7 days ago
Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered a "phase 2" probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid for Arm on Tuesday. The probe — to be carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority — will investigate antitrust concerns and national security issues associated with the deal. Arm was spun...
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
The authority says the alleged collusion decreased the level of discounts available to consumers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. It has also ordered the tech giants to end the restrictions on resellers. The AGCM announced the sanction today, saying its probe identified a restrictive agreement...
"We're very happy as a private company," Stripe co-founder John Collison told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Fintech Abu Dhabi festival. Stripe launched in the United Arab Emirates in June and has plans to expand to other Gulf countries, Collison said. Collison said it was also "not implausible" that the...
GUANGZHOU, China — NetEase has launched the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its music business Cloud Village which could raise around $500 million. Cloud Village will offer 16 million shares at a price between 190 Hong Kong dollars and 220 Hong Kong dollars. The final price has not yet been set.
Beijing's ongoing regulatory crackdown on technology could last up to 30 years, predicts GFM Asset Management's Tariq Dennison. Still, long-term investors are buying shares of Chinese tech firms like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com for their long-term prospects, he says. New regulations are "more likely to entrench these companies and...
Business groups and local councils are protesting at a hidden £1.65bn post-Brexit cut to development funding in the North, in a fresh blow to Boris Johnson’s claims to be “levelling up” the country.South Yorkshire is poised to lose £900m and Tees Valley and Durham £750m over six years, the organisations are telling Michael Gove – because the UK left the EU.The ‘Red Wall’ areas, plus Lincolnshire, were in line to receive the cash because they have become relatively poorer since the last spending round which finished last year.The government pledged to match lost EU funding after Brexit – to “tackle...
There’s even more bad news for Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. Yet another agency has concerns over Nvidia having total control over the UK chip company which provides blueprints to heaps of tech companies including Apple and Samsung. Just days after the UK launched a six month inquiry into the deal, the United States Federal Trade Commission has decided to also step in to scrutinise the move.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China is bringing the regulatory hammer down yet again on some of the country's largest tech firms. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement.
UK Competition authority has 24 weeks to investigate further. Nvidia’s ongoing attempt to purchase Arm has hit yet another stumbling block, after the U.K.’s Competition Market’s Authority (CMA) said the deal requires further investigation. The government published the CMA’s Phase 1 report, which recommends a Phase 2 investigation after finding...
The non-binding proposal values the former phone monopoly at 0.505 euros per share in cash. This indicates a 45.7% premium on Friday's closing share price, and rises to more than 33 billion euros including debt. Telecom Italia shares jumped more than 30% on Monday after U.S. private equity giant KKR...
On COP26, Paul Polman tells CNBC it was "disappointing that we had to water down the wording on coal to … phase down." According to the International Energy Agency, coal's share of global electricity generation in 2019 was 36.7%. The former CEO of consumer goods giant Unilever has told CNBC...
