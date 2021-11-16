ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Racist Graffiti Left On Oakland Chinatown Market Investigated As Hate Crime

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDh8f_0cyCMQGz00

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Tony Cheung, who has owned New Tin’s Market in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood for 20 years, says he was stunned when he glanced at the wall outside his business and was confronted with racist graffiti.

It has been at least 15 years or more since his market has been targeted.

“I noticed something written on the wall and was hesitant to do something — it shocked me,” Cheung told the East Bay Times

Oakland police said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime. The vandalism occurred between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were searching for and collecting any video footage that may have captured the offense. Anyone with more information was asked to please call the Oakland Police Department’s general crimes unit at (510) 238-3728.

Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president Carl Chan said that officials cannot “tolerate this ignorant and disrespectful behavior.”

“We must work together to combat these issues,” he said. “We do not tolerate this ignorant and disrespectful behavior that leads to senseless violence. It strikes me to my core and I am angered beyond words. Initiatives need to be made today without hesitation.”

