Heath Freeman, actor known for his appearances on 'Bones' and 'NCIS,' dies at 41

Heath Freeman, an actor who made appearances on several 2000s era dramas like "Bones" and "NCIS," has died, according to his manager. He was 41.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts," his manager Joe Montifiore wrote in a statement. "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

There were no further details given about his cause of death.

Freeman landed his first TV role in 2001 for the medical drama "ER." He followed that cameo with appearances on "The Wonderful World of Disney," "Tru Calling" and "NCIS."

On the Fox crime drama "Bones," Freeman played one of the series' reoccurring serial killers Howard Epps. His role lasted for Season 1 and 2 before his character jumped to his death after being cornered by anthropologist Temperance Brennan and Special Agent Steely Booth.

Later in Freeman's career, the actor took on more movie roles in films including "Skateland," "All American Christmas Carol" and "Warrior Road," according to IMDb.

His most recent work was in unreleased films "Terror on the Prairie" and "Devil's Fruit."

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career," Montifiore added in the statement.

"The Wedding Singer" actress Shanna Moakler remembered Freeman on Twitter writing : "Godspeed beautiful friend, I will miss your laugh and cherish our great times... ty for making this life exciting and fun."

Gina Carano, who starred alongside Freeman in the upcoming movie "Terror on the Prairie," remembered Freeman on Instagram as "so special."

"I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago. I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart," Carano wrote.

"Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend," she added.

