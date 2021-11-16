ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

National pizza chain closes last remaining location in Onondaga County

By Don Cazentre
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Uno Pizzeria & Grill, best known for its Chicago-style deep dish pizza, has closed its last Onondaga County location. The shop at 520 Towne Drive in Fayetteville’s Towne Center closed Monday, according to postings on Facebook and Instagram. The posts direct fans of its deep-dish pizza to its...

