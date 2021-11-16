ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Haverfordwest paddleboard deaths: Inquests adjourned pending police investigation

By UK Newsroom
newschain
 7 days ago

The inquests into the deaths of four paddleboarders who were killed after an accident on a river in Haverfordwest have been adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Port Talbot; Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil; Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Swansea; and Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, died after an an incident on the Cleddau River on October 30.

They were part of a group of nine who were on a weekend paddleboarding trip together.

Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in Llanelli heard on Tuesday how just after 9am the group got into distress on a weir in the river in the centre of the town.

Coroner’s officer Lisa Jenkins told the hearing: “On Saturday October 30 2021 at 9.02am Dyfed-Powys Police have received a call stating there were a number of paddleboarders in distress at the weir on the Cleddau River in the centre of Haverfordwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293aM0_0cyCLD4z00
Undated family handout file photos of (left to right) Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley, Paul O’Dwyer and Andrea Powell, who died after a paddleboarding accident in Cleddau river in Haverfordwest.

“A number of emergency services attended the scene and commenced a search and rescue operation resulting in a major incident being declared.”

Ms Jenkins said that “tragically” Mr O’Dwyer, Ms Rogers and Ms Wheatley were declared dead at the scene.

Ms Powell was taken to the nearby Withybush Hospital but died six days later on November 5.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on the four who died but the results are yet to be published.

Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett said: “Can I extend my belated personal condolences to the families of the four individuals who sadly lost their lives in this case.”

The inquests have been adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation into potential criminal offences.

A woman from the South Wales area was arrested on November 6 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has been released under investigation.

NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS Philly

Police In Wilmington, Delaware Investigating 2 Suspicious Deaths

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in the McDaniel Crest section of Wilmington, Delaware are investigating the deaths of two people who were found deceased inside a home on Saturday. Officers were called to the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue after someone called authorities about the mail at a residence starting to pile up on the front doorstep. All of the windows and doors were locked at the house, so officers had to force their way into the home. Once inside, they located two people who were deceased. The investigation is still active and there’s no threat to the public, police say. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact police.
WILMINGTON, DE
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating death of one-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating the death of a one-year-old boy. Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, TPD officers responded to a medical call in the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue regarding an unresponsive child. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response were also on the scene to give assistance. “Life-saving […]
TOPEKA, KS
cbs19news

Maryland to investigate death of a man in police altercation

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- The Maryland Office of Attorney General is investigating the death of a Virginia man after he was shocked with a stun gun during an altercation with police. Frederick police said officers responded to a house in the northern part of the town about 7 p.m. Friday...
MARYLAND STATE
nbc16.com

Eugene Police investigating death at Royal and Hwy 99N

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is investigating a death at Royal and Highway 99 North. A person found a deceased subject and called 911 around 7:34 a.m. Thursday, police said. There is no threat to the community, according to police. "There is no clear indication of a crime,...
EUGENE, OR
Fox News

Ohio woman fearful of neighbor installs ring camera, it may have saved her life

An Ohio man is behind bars after allegedly trying to break into a home with a knife, and it was all caught on a Ring doorbell camera purchased days earlier. Megan Allen told WLWT she bought the Ring camera on Friday because her neighbor was making her feel uncomfortable. Just after midnight Monday, she said 29-year-old Jolge Alberto Chavez-Reynozo was at her door. She called 911.
OHIO STATE
